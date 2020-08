PARIS, Aug 4 (Reuters) - France said it is ready to help Lebanon following a huge explosion near the centre of Beirut that killed at least 10 people and injured hundreds.

"France is always on the side of Lebanon and the Lebanese people. It is ready to offer assistance depending on the needs expressed by Lebanese authorities," Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement on his Twitter feed.

(Reporting by GV De Clercq)