PARIS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - France's government urged the swift formation of a new government in crisis-hit Lebanon after the prime minister announced his resignation and that of his cabinet after a massive port explosion last week caused public outrage.

"It is indispensable that henceforth the people's aspirations on reform and governance are heard," Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement. (Reporting by Richard Lough Editing by GV De Clercq)