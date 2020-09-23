SEARCH
France warns of Lebanon's collapse if no government formed

23 Sep 2020 / 04:20 H.

    PARIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - France's foreign ministry on Tuesday warned Lebanon's political forces that the country risked collapse if they did not form a government without delay.

    "At this decisive moment in Lebanese history, Lebanese political forces are faced with a choice between recovery and collapse of the country. It is a heavy responsibility towards the Lebanese," Foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Mühll told reporters in a daily briefing. (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Sandra Maler)

