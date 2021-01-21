France will need new COVID lockdown if curfew doesn't work -epidemiologist

PARIS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - France will probably need a third national lockdown if the current 6 p.m. curfew fails to rein in the spread of the novel coronavirus, a member of the French national vaccine committee told BFM TV on Thursday, before saying that it could be limited to the most vulnerable.

"If the number of cases keep rising, we shall have to resort to a lockdown again," epidemiologist Odile Launay said. "We should seriously consider a lockdown limited to vulnerable people." (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Kevin Liffey)