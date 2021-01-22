SEARCH
France will need new COVID lockdown if it can't master variant -epidemiologist

22 Jan 2021 / 15:36 H.

    PARIS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - France will have to resort to a strict lockdown like those in Ireland and Britain if it fails to rein in the more contagious variants of the coronavirus, a French epidemiologist and government adviser said on Friday.

    Arnaud Fontanet, a member of the scientific council that advises the government on COVID-19 policy, also said on France Inter radio the country is in a "very tense situation with exhausted hospital staff". (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Catherine Evans)

