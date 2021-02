PARIS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - France will not be able to avoid new lockdown measures given the increase in COVID-19 cases, the head of a Paris hospital emergencies unit told BFM TV on Friday.

"I do not understand what we are waiting for," said Philippe Juvin, adding the hospital situation was "very tense" in the Paris region. (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Alex Richardson)