SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

Frasers Group in talks to buy collapsed British retailer Debenhams

07 Dec 2020 / 15:21 H.

    LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Mike Ashley's Frasers Group said it is in negotiations to buy collapsed British department store chain Debenhams from administrators in a potential rescue deal.

    Frasers said that it hoped a deal, previously reported by The Sunday Times, could be reached and jobs saved, but cautioned that the transaction was complicated by the recent administration of Debenhams-concession holder Arcadia Group.

    "There is no certainty that any transaction will take place, particularly if discussions cannot be concluded swiftly," Frasers said in a statement on Monday.

    (Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by Louise Heavens)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast