Fred VanVleet sets scoring records as Raptors top Magic

Fred VanVleet set a club record with 54 points, including a career-best 11 3-pointers in 14 attempts, as the visiting Toronto Raptors defeated the Orlando Magic 123-108 on Tuesday night.

The previous club record was 52 by DeMar DeRozan. He also scored the most points ever by an undrafted NBA player, surpassing the 53 scored by Moses Malone of the Houston Rockets against the then-San Diego Clippers in 1982.

Kyle Lowry added a triple-double with 14 points,10 rebounds and 10 assists.

VanVleet scored 17 points in the first quarter and had 28 points by halftime, as he went 8-for-9 from beyond the arc in the first half. His previous career best for 3-pointers in a game was seven. The team record for 3-pointers in a game is 12, set by Donyell Marshall in 2005.

Norman Powell added 23 points and Pascal Siakam had 12 points for the Raptors, who opened a six-game road trip.

Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and 18 rebounds for the Magic, who have lost four in a row. Evan Fournier also scored 21 points, Cole Anthony netted 16 and rookie Chuma Okeke had a season-high 10 points.

The Raptors swept the two-game set starting with a win Sunday at Tampa.

The Raptors led by four points at halftime and stretched it to 14 after three quarters.

VanVleet matched DeRozan's team record with a layup with 4:45 remaining to give the Raptors a 16-point lead.

He set the club record on a layup with 3:46 to play.

VanVleet finished the night 17-for-23 from the field overall and made all nine of this free-throw-attempts.

The Magic scored the first 11 points of the game -- nine by Fournier, but the Raptors surged to a 33-31 lead after one quarter.

Orlando used an 18-5 run to lead by seven points with 5:09 remaining in the second quarter. Toronto answered with a 13-2 run to lead by three with 1:39 left. The Raptors bumped the lead to seven before settling for a 64-60 halftime lead.

The Magic scored the first eight points of the third quarter. But the Raptors used a 14-0 surge to lead by 12 points with 3:04 remaining in the third quarter.

The Raptors led 96-82 after the third quarter.

The Raptors were without OG Anunoby (strained left calf).

The Magic were without Aaron Gordon (sprained left ankle) who was injured in the game Sunday.

--Field Level Media