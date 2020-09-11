Free-agent LB Matthews spurns Broncos, open to offers

The Denver Broncos were considering signing Clay Matthews, but the two sides failed to reach a deal, the agent for the veteran linebacker said Thursday.

Agent Ryan Williams said despite reports that indicated otherwise, his client is still talking to other teams and "remains open to playing in the NFL in 2020."

The original report from ESPN's Adam Schefter stated that the Broncos had talked to Matthews, only to learn he was "not going to play" this season.

Per Williams: "We recently had communication with the Broncos, as we have with other teams during this offseason. We were under the impression that communication would remain private, but since it did not, let me be clear: We were unable to come to an agreement with Denver, but Clay remains open to playing in the NFL in 2020, provided it's the right opportunity for him and his family."

The Broncos are scrambling to replace star linebacker Von Miller, who will have surgery to repair an ankle tendon and likely will miss the season, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said.

Matthews, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, was cut by the Los Angeles Rams in March with one season remaining on a two-year, $9.25 million deal.

Matthews, 34, had 37 tackles and eight sacks last season and has 519 stops (130 for losses), 91.5 sacks, 17 forced fumbles, six interceptions and five fumble recoveries in 156 career games (150 starts) over 11 seasons with the Green Bay Packers (2009-18) and the Rams.

It will be tough for the Broncos to replace Miller. The eight-time Pro Bowl and three-time All-Pro selection has a franchise-record 106 sacks in nine seasons since Denver made him the No. 2 overall choice of the 2011 NFL Draft. Miller also has 490 tackles, 26 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

--Field Level Media