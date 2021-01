PARIS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The French cabinet will hold a meeting of its defence council at the Elysee palace at 1700 GMT, a spokesman for the Presidency said on Friday.

The meeting comes amid growing fears that the government may seek to impose a third lockdown in France to curb the spread of the coronavirus. (Reporting by Elisabeth Pineau and Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Hugh Lawson)