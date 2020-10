PARIS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The French economy will shrink in fourth quarter due to the second wave of new coronavirus infections in the country, Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Thursday.

Speaking at a conference on climate change, Villeroy also said that the drop in gross domestic product (GDP) should be less severe than in first and second quarters. (Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Toby Chopra)