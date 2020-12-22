SEARCH
French citizens can return home from UK with negative Covid test-BFM

22 Dec 2020 / 22:28 H.

    PARIS, Dec 22 (Reuters) - French borders with Britain will remain closed for UK citizens for now, but French citizens can come home from Britain from Wednesday, provided they have proof of a negative COVID-19 test, BFM television reported on Tuesday without citing a source.

    France and several other countries closed their borders to Britain on Monday over fears of a highly infectious new coronavirus strain, causing travel chaos and stranding many French citizens in Britain.

