French coronavirus death toll rises to 30,120

PARIS, July 15 (Reuters) - The number of deaths in France from the new coronavirus rose by 91 from Monday to stand at 30,120, the country's health department said on Wednesday.

There was no count for Tuesday, which was a national holiday in France.

The Health ministry said the number of people in hospital with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, fell to 6,915 from 6,983 on July 13, continuing a weeks-long downtrend.

The number of people in intensive care units was down to 482 from 492. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas)