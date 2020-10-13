French COVID-19 ICU treatments reach four and half month high

PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - French health authorities said the number of people treated in intensive care units for COVID-19 has gone beyond the 1,500 threshold on Monday, a first since May 27, raising fears of local lockdowns in the country.

The number of people hospitalised for the disease stood above the 8,600 threshold for the first time since June 29.

France has reported soaring COVID-19 infections since the beginning of September. The renewed strain on the country's hospital system prompted the government to announce extra restrictive measures on Wednesday, mainly in big cities, to contain the disease. (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Chris Reese)