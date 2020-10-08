SEARCH
FRENCH COVID DEATH TOLL UP BY 76 OVER LAST 24 HOURS, NOW STANDS AT 32,521 -HEALTH MINISTRY DATA

08 Oct 2020 / 23:33 H.

