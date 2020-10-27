SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

FRENCH CULTURE MINISTER SAYS ON RTL RADIO FRANCE NOT PLANNING RECIPROCAL BOYCOTT OF TURKISH PRODUCTS

27 Oct 2020 / 01:20 H.

    FRENCH CULTURE MINISTER SAYS ON RTL RADIO FRANCE NOT PLANNING RECIPROCAL BOYCOTT OF TURKISH PRODUCTS

    Did you like this article?

    email blast