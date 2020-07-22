SEARCH
French Finance Minister: EU summit deal marks birth of a new Europe

22 Jul 2020 / 01:39 H.

    PARIS, July 21 (Reuters) - The European Union's deal on a massive, economic stimulus plan marks the birth of a new Europe, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told France Info radio on Tuesday.

    Le Maire said the deal would result in a Europe with greater solidarity among member nations, more environmentally-friendly policies and a stronger Franco-German relationship at its core.

    European Union leaders reached an "historic" deal on a massive stimulus plan for their coronavirus-hit economies at a pre-dawn meeting on Tuesday after a fractious summit that lasted almost five days.

    (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

