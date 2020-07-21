SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER: FRANCE TO GET 40 BLN EUROS AS PART OF EU DEAL ON ECONOMIC STIMULUS PACKAGE

21 Jul 2020 / 18:28 H.

    FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER: FRANCE TO GET 40 BLN EUROS AS PART OF EU DEAL ON ECONOMIC STIMULUS PACKAGE

    Did you like this article?

    email blast