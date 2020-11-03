SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

FRENCH FINANCE MINISTRY SOURCE SAYS EXPECTS NEW LOCKDOWN TO REDUCE ECONOMIC ACTIVITY BY ABOUT 15%

03 Nov 2020 / 20:13 H.

    FRENCH FINANCE MINISTRY SOURCE SAYS EXPECTS NEW LOCKDOWN TO REDUCE ECONOMIC ACTIVITY BY ABOUT 15%

    Did you like this article?

    email blast