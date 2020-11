PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire confirmed on Wednesday that he expects the French economy to grow by 6% in 2021.

The French government cut its 2021 growth outlook last week, after a COVID-19 resurgence forced it to impose a new lockdown. (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten: Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Toby Chopra)