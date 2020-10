PARIS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - French First Lady Brigitte Macron will self-isolate for seven days after having been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, BFMT TV reported on its website.

BFM added that the First Lady had had contact with the person on Oct. 15 and that she had displayed no symptoms of the respiratory disease. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq Editing by Mark Heinrich)