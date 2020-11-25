French Foreign Minister: looking to get Poland and Hungary to back EU budget

PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday he was working to convince Poland and Hungary it was in their interests to back the European Union's budget.

"I think we have to get over this obstacle," he told a hearing of the French parliament's foreign affairs commission, adding he was hopeful a compromise could be reached over the situation at a European Council meeting in December.

Poland and Hungary have blocked the EU's 1.8 trillion euro plan to recover from the recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic because the money is conditional on respecting the rule of law. (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Alex Richardson)