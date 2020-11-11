French Foreign Ministry: confirms attack at WW1 ceremony in Jeddah

PARIS, Nov 11 (Reuters) - France's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that an attack had taken place at a ceremony marking the end of World War One in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah, and that several people had been wounded as a result of an explosive device.

"The embassies that were involved in the commemoration ceremony condemn this cowardly attack, which is completely unjustified. They call on the Saudi authorities to shed as much light as they can on this attack, and to identify and hunt down the perpetrators," said the French Foreign Ministry. (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Alex Richardson)