French govt says needs to intervene to contain COVID-19 spread

PARIS, Aug 27 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday the government needs to intervene to contain the new coronavirus outbreak spread as the virus was circulating widely among young people.

Castex also told a news conference that Health Minister Olivier Veran will start holding weekly news briefings over the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The government is hoping to avoid a new nationwide lockdown, but the country has been facing a resurgence of new COVID-19 infections since July, with an acceleration from mid-August. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Hugh Lawson)