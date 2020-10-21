SEARCH
FRENCH GOVT SPOKESMAN ATTAL: GOVERNMENT STILL WANTS FRENCH REGIONAL ELECTIONS TO TAKE PLACE

21 Oct 2020 / 19:54 H.

