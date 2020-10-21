SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

FRENCH GOVT SPOKESMAN: GOVERNMENT WILL PROPOSE EXTENDING HEALTH STATE OF EMERGENCY TO FEB 16 2021

21 Oct 2020 / 19:48 H.

    FRENCH GOVT SPOKESMAN: GOVERNMENT WILL PROPOSE EXTENDING HEALTH STATE OF EMERGENCY TO FEB 16 2021

    Did you like this article?

    email blast