French govt will not be rushed on Veolia's bid for Suez -minister

PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - French government will not be rushed to make a decision on Veolia's bid for smaller rival Suez, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.

"We will take all necessary time for this operation to take place in the best possible conditions", Le Maire said.

Utility group Veolia said on Monday it would improve its 2.9 billion euro ($3.38 billion) offer to buy the bulk of Engie's stake in Suez by Sept. 30.

The French state holds a 23.6% stake in Engie. ($1 = 0.8577 euros)