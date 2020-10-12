SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

FRENCH HEALTH MINISTRY REPORTS 16,101 NEW CONFIRMED CORONAVIRUS CASES IN PAST 24 HOURS

12 Oct 2020 / 01:45 H.

    FRENCH HEALTH MINISTRY REPORTS 16,101 NEW CONFIRMED CORONAVIRUS CASES IN PAST 24 HOURS

    Did you like this article?

    email blast