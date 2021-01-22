SEARCH
FRENCH HEALTH MINISTRY SAYS 823, 567 PEOPLE HAVE BEEN VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19 AS OF JAN 21

22 Jan 2021 / 03:12 H.

