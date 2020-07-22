SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

FRENCH HEALTH MINISTRY SAYS TOTAL CORONAVIRUS DEATH TOLL IS AT 30,165 VERSUS 30,177 A DAY EARLIER

22 Jul 2020 / 02:13 H.

    FRENCH HEALTH MINISTRY SAYS TOTAL CORONAVIRUS DEATH TOLL IS AT 30,165 VERSUS 30,177 A DAY EARLIER

    Did you like this article?

    email blast