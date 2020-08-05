French hotel company Accor to lay off 1,000 employees

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Europe's biggest hotel group Accor plans to lay off 1,000 staff, as lockdown measures and border closures implemented around the world to tackle the coronavirus pandemic weighed on its first-half results, it said on Tuesday. Accor, which owns brands such as Ibis and Movenpick, reported earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) down 153.7% year on year, at a negative 227 million euros. The company added 81% of its hotels were now open. (Reporting by Charles Regnier; Editing by Edmund Blair)