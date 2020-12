PARIS, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The French Interior ministry confirmed on Wednesday the deaths of three police officers in central region of Puy-de-Dome.

The three officers were aged 21, 37 and 45 years old, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also confirmed that police officers had been responding to reported domestic violence incident against a woman. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Writing by Matthieu Protard Editing by Shri Navaratnam )