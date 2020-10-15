French leisure and tourism stocks hit by new Macron COVID curbs

PARIS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - French leisure and tourism stocks, including hotels group Accor and Air France KLM , fell on Thursday after President Emmanuel Macron announced new curbs to tackle the spread of the COVID-19 virus in France.

Late on Wednesday, Macron announced a curfew on Paris and some other big French cities from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Accor shares fell 4.7 percent, Air France KLM fell 2.5%, while airports company ADP lost 2.9%. The shares of French catering company Elior also fell by 3.7%. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alison Williams)