PARIS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - France faces a "challenge" to meet its forecast for 6% economic growth this year, with the outcome depending on how fast COVID-19 vaccines can be rolled out, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday.

Le Maire said if things go well, France could experience a significant economic rebound in the second half of this year.

