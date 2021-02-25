French minister: Mafia-type gangs likely behind cyber attacks on hospitals

PARIS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Mafia-type organisations, often based in eastern Europe, are likely to have been behind a recent wave of cyber attacks on French hospitals, rather than foreign powers, said the French minister for digital technology Cedric O on Thursday.

"Concerning the hospitals, in all likelihood it is not foreign powers, but rather Mafia-type organisations - often situated in eastern countries but not just limited to there - who are looking for money," Cedric O told France 2 television.

Cedric O added that the situation at French hospitals had stabilised following the cyber attacks earlier this year, but hospitals at Dax and Villefranche-sur-Saône were still working with pen and paper after their computer systems were hit. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alex Richardson)