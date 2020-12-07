SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

FRENCH OFFICIALS SAY 26,293 COVID-19 PATIENTS HOSPITALISED VS 26,070 A DAY EARLIER

07 Dec 2020 / 02:10 H.

    FRENCH OFFICIALS SAY 26,293 COVID-19 PATIENTS HOSPITALISED VS 26,070 A DAY EARLIER

    Did you like this article?

    email blast