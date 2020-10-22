SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

FRENCH PM CASTEX: COVID CURFEW MEASURES WILL AFFECT SOME 46 MILLION FRENCH CITIZENS

22 Oct 2020 / 23:13 H.

    FRENCH PM CASTEX: COVID CURFEW MEASURES WILL AFFECT SOME 46 MILLION FRENCH CITIZENS

    Did you like this article?

    email blast