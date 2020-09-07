French police arrest man in probe of horse killings - TV

PARIS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - A man has been arrested and taken into custody in eastern France as part of an investigation into a spate of recent attacks on horses across the country, French BFM TV reported on Monday.

Police said earlier on Monday two people suspected of killing and mutilating horses across France had escaped a manhunt launched after a horse owner near Dijon raised the alarm, and that their trail had gone cold.

