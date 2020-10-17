SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

FRENCH POLICE SOURCE SAYS THE ATTACKER HAS BEEN SHOT, NOT CLEAR WHETHER HE DIED

17 Oct 2020 / 00:37 H.

    FRENCH POLICE SOURCE SAYS THE ATTACKER HAS BEEN SHOT, NOT CLEAR WHETHER HE DIED

    Did you like this article?

    email blast