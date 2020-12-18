SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

FRENCH PRESIDENCY SAYS MACRON "VERY LIKELY" INFECTED WITH COVID DURING EUROPEAN COUNCIL

18 Dec 2020 / 02:16 H.

    FRENCH PRESIDENCY SAYS MACRON "VERY LIKELY" INFECTED WITH COVID DURING EUROPEAN COUNCIL

    Did you like this article?

    email blast