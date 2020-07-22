SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON SAYS IN FAVOUR OF EU DIGITAL TAX ON BIG TECH MULTINATIONALS

22 Jul 2020 / 08:22 H.

    FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON SAYS IN FAVOUR OF EU DIGITAL TAX ON BIG TECH MULTINATIONALS

    Did you like this article?

    email blast