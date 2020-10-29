SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON: 2ND WAVE OF COVID LIKELY TO BE WORSE THAN FIRST WAVE

29 Oct 2020 / 03:05 H.

    FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON: 2ND WAVE OF COVID LIKELY TO BE WORSE THAN FIRST WAVE

    Did you like this article?

    email blast