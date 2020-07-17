SEARCH
FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON SAYS HE IS 'CONFIDENT BUT CAUTIOUS' AHEAD OF THE EUROPEAN SUMMIT IN BRUSSELS

17 Jul 2020 / 15:18 H.

