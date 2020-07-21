SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON SAYS WE MADE CONCESSIONS SO WE COULD HAVE A DEAL

21 Jul 2020 / 12:27 H.

    FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON SAYS WE MADE CONCESSIONS SO WE COULD HAVE A DEAL

    Did you like this article?

    email blast