PARIS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will visit the Paris suburb where a teacher's throat was slit by a man shouting "Allahu Akbar", or "God is Greatest", BFM TV reported.

BFM said Macron would go to the town of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine following an emergency meeting at the interior ministry on Friday evening.

(Reporting by GV De Clercq Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)