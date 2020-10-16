SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON: WANT TO GET CEASEFIRE AS SOON AS POSSIBLE IN ARMENIA/AZERBAIJAN DISPUTE

16 Oct 2020 / 20:35 H.

    FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON: WANT TO GET CEASEFIRE AS SOON AS POSSIBLE IN ARMENIA/AZERBAIJAN DISPUTE

    Did you like this article?

    email blast