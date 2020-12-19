French President Macron: will continue to work on Brexit despite COVID illness

PARIS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said in a Twitter video published on Friday that he would continue to work on the Brexit talks, despite self-isolating and working remotely after having tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

"I am working at a slightly slower pace because of the virus, but I shall continue to focus on high-priority issues, such as our handling of the epidemic, or for example the Brexit dossier," said Macron. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Geert de Clercq and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Jon Boyle)