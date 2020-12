PARIS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The French population will probably not return to a "normal" post COVID-19 life before autumn 2021, a senior government scientific adviser said on Friday.

"We have a virus which continues to circulate strongly while we are just coming out of a second lockdown," immunologist Jean-François Delfraissy also told BFM television. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Alex Richardson)