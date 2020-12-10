SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

FRENCH TRADE MINISTER SAYS WE WANT A BREXIT DEAL WITH BRITAIN, BUT NOT AT ANY PRICE

10 Dec 2020 / 19:27 H.

    FRENCH TRADE MINISTER SAYS WE WANT A BREXIT DEAL WITH BRITAIN, BUT NOT AT ANY PRICE

    Did you like this article?

    email blast