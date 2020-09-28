FTSE 100 gains on strong Chinese industrial profit data, HSBC boost

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

* FTSE 100 up 1.4%, FTSE 250 gains 0.9 %

Sept 28 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Monday as data showing solid industrial profits in China boosted commodity-linked stocks and Asia-focussed lender HSBC surged after its top shareholder raised its stake.

British lender HSBC Holdings surged 10.1% after Chinese insurance group Ping An , the biggest shareholder, boosted its stake to 8%.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index jumped 1.4%, with beverage makers leading gains after Diageo reported an improved half yearly outlook.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 index gained 0.9%.

Profits at China's industrial firms grew for the fourth straight month in August, buoyed in part by a rebound in commodities prices and equipment manufacturing, the statistics bureau said on Sunday.

The British government is mulling tougher restrictions in England to tackle a swiftly accelerating second wave of the novel coronavirus outbreak, possibly outlawing more inter-household socialising, a junior health minister said. (Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)